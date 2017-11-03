Fiji Time: 6:21 AM on Saturday 4 November

Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, November 03, 2017

A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) last night to bolster future engagements.

The MOU signed at the New Zealand High Commissioner's residence was part of the HMNZS Hawea crew's farewell after their deployment to Fiji for the past six months conducting the operation "Wasawasa 2017".

Maritime Component Commodore (MCC) of HMNZS Hawea, James Gilmour said over a year ago, they had an inspiration to play a role in the South Pacific to provide maritime patrol along the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Fiji.

"We are thankful for the engagement and partnership with the Fiji Navy. Over the course, 20 per cent of vessels boarded had infringements. We made a really big difference this year," he said.

Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz of the RFMF said the signing of the MOU was a testament of relations between the two nations and the two forces.

"I would like to thank our New Zealand counterparts. In the past months, we have seen so much being done. This opens up space for future engagements as well," he said.








