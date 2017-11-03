Fiji Time: 6:21 AM on Saturday 4 November

FRA to stop roadworks during peak hours

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, November 03, 2017

IN a bid to reduce the traffic congestion between the Suva-Nausori corridor, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has given a directive to its contractors to hold works during peak hours effective from today.

This was revealed by FRA chief executive officer, Jonathan Moore at a press conference in Suva yesterday, in relation to the traffic congestions faced by school students and commuters along the Princess Rd yesterday morning.

"We have informed the contractors not to carry out works during peak hours. The times we have decided are from 6am-9:30am and 4-6pm," he said.

"We don't want the children to be affected. We will change the work in patterns for at least the period until November 14 to make sure that there is no disruptions going from here onwards."

Mr Moore said FRA would experiment with the allocated times for a period of time before making further adjustments.

Ministry of Education's permanent secretary, Iowane Tiko said the ministry acknowledged the problems of students on buses.

"The exams for the upper forms are rolling out. We have agreed with FRA on some very stringent measure we will take regarding the transportation of the candidates from their homes to their schools," he said.

"We have also sent out messages to school heads for candidates who arrive late to their schools are to be allowed to sit for their exams."








