Food security threat

+ Enlarge this image Men from Naganivatu Village in Naitasiri dressed as warriors assist people from the province of Rewa collect rubbish along the Rewa River during the opening of the Rewa Festival at Syria Park in Nausori yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE issue of food security has been undermined by the pollution of the Rewa River from upstream which has affected many residents living along the delta.

Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa said this adversely affected the livelihood of a large portion of the population of Rewa who depended on the river for their sustenance.

"The integrity of the food chain is also an important reason why we need to protect the nursery of the scalloped hammerhead shark in the river," she said.

She said food security was one of the main reasons for organising the Rewa Festival 2017, which was a bid to clean the river.

Yesterday, as part of the festival, villagers travelled downstream on their 'bilibili' (bamboo raft) and collected rubbish from the river and its banks.

Ro Teimumu said it was not only villagers in Rewa who lived by the river.

She said the villagers of the tikina of Suva, that is Suvavou, Kalokolevu, Waiqanake and other places also lived beside the road and the sea.

"The pollution from upstream goes downstream," she said.

The three-day festival began yesterday at Syria Park in Nausori.