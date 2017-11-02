COP23: Japan funds Fiji's air quality improvement initiative

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:32PM THE Japanese government is strongly supportive of Fiji's COP23 presidency and has committed funds towards the improvement of air quality and the reduction of gas emissions caused by the road transport sector.

This was confirmed in a statement from the World Bank that stated the Bus Replacement and Scrappage Financing Initiative underscored the country's commitment to the environment and the promotion of green transport.

"As Fiji continues to transition towards sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, it is important that industry-specific solutions are developed to entice private sector involvement," Fiji's Ministry of Economy permanent secretary Makereta Konrote was quoted saying in that statement.

World Bank Resident Representative Lasse Melgaard said to build the initiative, there was a need for clear data on current transport trends, possible saved emissions which would be of interest in a range of areas, including public health and safety.

The initiative is fully funded by the Japanese government through a grant from the Quality Infrastructure Investment Partnership (QII).

The World Bank is the implementing agency for the initiative.