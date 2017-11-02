Motorists advised of faulty Vatuwaqa bridge traffic signal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has advised the members of the public that the Vatuwaqa Bailey Bridge traffic signal is not in operation. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 6:23PM MEMBERS of the public are being advised that the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge traffic signal in Suva is presently not operational.

In a statement, traffic engineer Musheer Khan said the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) traffic signal technicians had been able to identify the cause of the failure.

"The FRA is trying its best to fully restore it as quickly as possible, however, they will need to replace the faulty components which need to be sourced from overseas, therefore, an inherent delay is expected," Mr Khan said.

He is advising motorists to follow the directions of the traffic controllers to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

"Motorists driving along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans. We apologise for the expected inconvenience."

For further queries, please call the FRA on mobile shortcode 5720.