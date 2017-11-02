Government refutes report of detained Fijian security officers

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:18PM THE Fijian Government has refuted a report by the Papua New Guinean media reporting that 42 Fijian security officers have been restricted and detained in PNG.

A statement by the Ministry Of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations stated the report was incorrect.

"In reality, the 42 security officers have not left Fiji," the statement said.

"The ministry is involved in the travel arrangements of the 42 security officers, who are bound to work in PNG.

"The ministry is working with relevant authorities to ensure that all documentation and procedures are taken care of for these workers."

The 42 former Police and military officers are civilians and have secured a one-year contract to go and work as security officers at Manus Island in PNG.

The group was farewelled by Minister Jone Usamate at the United Club in Suva last Friday.

Manus Island has been home to asylum seekers relocated from Australia to PNG between 2001 and 2004 and since 2012.

The detention centre was expected to be closed this week Tuesday.

Mr Usamate said the ministry was always looking for opportunities for Fijians to be employed either locally or overseas.