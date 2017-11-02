Inaugural Rewa festival campaigns for food security

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Men from the province of Rewa with rubbish they collected along the Rewa River during the opening of their inaugural festival at Syria Park in Nausori today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:27PM KEEPING the Rewa River clean is the main objective for the Rewa Festival to ensure food security is guaranteed for the people of the province.

Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa said food security was highlighted as an issue faced by the province and were attributed to the amount of pollution in the river.

"The pollution is from upstream going downstream. And upstream is the rubbish from all the yards by the river, Kinoya sewage plant - that's pollution on a daily basis and also households who are just throwing their rubbish into the river," Ro Teimumu said.

"So for us downstream who have to rely on the Rewa River for our sustenance and our livelihood, that becomes a big issue."

She said the people of Rewa who were affected by water pollution included those living by the river, the villages of the tikina (district) of Suva, including Suvavou, Kalokolevu and Waiqanake, and the two districts in Beqa - Raviravi and Sawau.

The Rewa festival was officially opened today at Nausori's Syria Park and closes on Saturday (November 4).