Fisheries subsidies negotiation among important Pacific deliverables

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, November 02, 2017

Update: 5:11PM A COLLABORATIVE initiative by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Secretariat have assured the set up of a regional preparatory workshop to prepare for the WTO 11th Ministerial Conference (MC11) next month.

While featuring the six Pacific WTO member countries - Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu - discussions will revolve around the main areas under active negotiations, which include the Agriculture, Fisheries Subsidies, Development and Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT), and emerging trade issues such as Digital Economy and E-commerce of direct relevance to the Pacific region.

PIFS director programs and initiatives Shiu Raj said the workshop would ensure members enhanced their understanding of the negotiations and ways to engage constructively.

"The Fisheries Subsidies negotiation is amongst the most advanced, and is considered one of the important deliverables for MC11," Mr Raj said in a statement from the PIFS.

"Fisheries is a significant economic sector for the Pacific island countries who need to ensure that decisions taken at MC11 support their fisheries development and management efforts.

"MC11 will be an important conference for the Pacific island countries given the likely outcome on fisheries subsidies and the importance of meeting the SDG target 14.6," he added.

The event started in Nadi yesterday and ends tomorrow. 








