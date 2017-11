/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji PM and incoming COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama meets the negotiation team in Bonn, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:57PM INCOMING COP23 president and Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today met the team that will look after Fiji's negotiations process at the climate change meeting in Germany.

According to a Government statement, Mr Bainimarama commended the team members for their enthusiasm and their dedication towards the entire negotiations process.

He also outlined his plans and vision when he assumes the presidency of COP23.