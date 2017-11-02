ODPP: 31 charged for serious crimes in October

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:55PM THIRTY-one people were charged in Fiji last month for serious crimes.

This was confirmed today in a statement by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Those serious crimes included aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson, dangerous driving causing death, careless driving, cultivation of illicit drugs, and wrongful confinement.

According to the statement, out of the 31 people charged, four were Police officers.

Altogether, there were 28 separate incidents for the month of October.

Three cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed.

One case was withdrawn following a review of the evidence, while two cases were withdrawn after evidence went missing from the Police Station.

These statistics do not include sexual violence offences, which are recorded separately.