Safety: Name of the game at Rugby League World Cup

Update: 3:33PM HAMILTON, NZ: POLICE are encouraging people to get out and enjoy the Rugby League World Cup but are reminding everyone to ensure they keep themselves and others safe.

National Commander Major Sporting Events Superintendent Sandra Manderson said it had been great to see the enthusiasm shown by fans in the lead up to the Tonga-Samoa match in Hamilton on Saturday, but some people had taken it too far.

She said though the vast majority of fans had entered into the spirit of the occasion, Police were disappointed by incidents of disorder at some gatherings.

"We want everyone to have a good time, but we won't tolerate people behaving in a way that spoils it for others," Superintendent Manderson said in a statement today.

There are also concerns about the unsafe behaviour exhibited by some on the roads.

"It's great to see people getting behind their team, but it's really important that people don't put themselves in positions that risk their safety or the safety of others.

"Walking into traffic and blocking busy roads is never a wise thing to do, and riding on top of moving vehicles is extremely dangerous.

"Even if a car is moving very slowly, someone who falls off could be very badly injured, especially if they're hit by the car they were on or another one on the road."

She said Police were reminding people traveling to the Tonga-Samoa game to take care on the roads and leave plenty of time for their journeys.

"There are a number of events in the region over the weekend, so we're expecting traffic to be heavier than normal.

"As usual, people should factor in the potential for delays, not drive after drinking, drive to the conditions and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.

"We're also asking fans going to the match to not travel in convoy as this can add to any delays and be frustrating for other road users.

"Police want the same as everyone else at the Rugby League World Cup and that's for everybody to have a safe and enjoyable time and remember this special occasion for all the right reasons."