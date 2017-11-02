Fiji superannuation fund introduces helpline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:25PM THE Fiji National Provident Fund has introduced a helpline to assist users of the Employer E-Services Portal.

This helpline was introduced in response to the queries and challenges faced by users.

FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi said some employers continued to find the use of this portal a challenge.

"The helpline will provide employers with real-time guidance over the phone and also increase their knowledge of the portal and its uses," said Mr Koroi in a statement issued today.

"It also means that employers can expect immediate assistance instead of the delayed response they have encountered at times."

He said employers could also expect a faster approval of their contribution schedules filed through the portal.

The helpline phone number is 3238 999 and the email address is EmployerHelpline@fnpf.com.fj.