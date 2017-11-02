Inaugural Rewa Day highlights climate change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The traditional Warriors from Naganivatu in Naitasiri who are climate warriors for the festival. Picture: JONA LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:58PM CLIMATE change can often be associated with large conferences overseas but it is a major threat to our existence here at home.

This was said by Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa at the official opening of the Rewa Festival in Nausori today.

"For an inaugural event, it is not always easy to gather financial support from business houses, but for the organising team of this festival, it was even harder still as the politics of the day confused many over the objective of the event," Ro Teimumu said.

"But despite these stumbling blocks, we persevered and are here today to celebrate the start of a new era with promises of many more good things to come."