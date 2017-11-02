Fiji Time: 11:41 PM on Thursday 2 November

80 Levuka residents receive small business grant

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 02, 2017

Update: 1:58PM EIGHTY Levuka residents in Fiji's Lomaiviti province were today recipients of Government's Micro and Small Business Grant (MSBG) imitative.

The old capital was the final venue of the MSBG disbursement with Government investing a total of $78,528.96.

While officiating at the event this morning, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Siddiq Koya said today's disbursement of funds was the 30th phase and final event for 2016/17 cycle of the MSBG.

"Since the inception of this event in 2014, the Fijian Government has invested a total of $16million to support 16,685 recipients all over the country," Mr Koya said.

"So far, the results of the Micro and Small Business Grant have been very positive towards improving the livelihood of at least 83,425 Fijians."

Mr Koya said the MSBG initiative also serves as a platform in mainstreaming informal micro and small operators into the formal sector. 

This will assist the Government in formulating policies to enhance sustainable growth in our MSME sector.








