Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima during one of their excursions in China. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:52PM MISS World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima has attracted the attention of the world with the expression of astonishment and admiration on social media by people from all walks of life.

Miss Rainima has just made it through to the talent semi-finals of the largest platform of fashion and beauty - top 26 from a total 120 contestants.

She played the piano and sang an original piece she wrote, which was dedicated to her late paternal grandmother and cancer survivor Ema Ratadai Rainima who lived a cancer-free life before she passed away four years ago.

Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake said this was the second year in a row Fiji had reached the talent semi-finals, "which is great for Fiji".

"Also with our multimedia, Fiji sits at second spot which cements Nanise Rainima's popularity around the world," Mr Blake said.

Mr Blake is encouraging everyone to continue to vote for Miss Rainima every day to maintain her position as far as the multimedia award was concerned.

Vote for Miss Fiji liking the official Miss World - Fiji Facebook page.

An increase in the page likes adds to the multimedia votes.

You can also download the Mobstar App and follow Miss World - Fiji, Nanise, by liking all images (swipe right) daily adds a vote to the multimedia campaign or vote on her contestant profile on www.missworld.com.