Weather watch: Southern Lau advised of strong winds

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, November 02, 2017

Update: 1:24PM A STRONG wind warning is in force for land areas of Southern Lau.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today has forecast a high-pressure system to the south of Fiji directing a

fresh to strong easterly wind flow over the group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, there will be strong easterly winds with average speed up to 55 km/hr over land over Southern Lau.

Cloudy periods with brief showers also forecast. 

For mariners, the strong wind warning remains in force for Southern Lau waters, and Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

Easterly winds 20 to 30 knots, and rough to very rough seas.

For the rest of Fiji, fine apart from brief showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands. 

Elsewhere, fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.








