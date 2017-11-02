Bus fare committee holds western public consultations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Bus Fare Review Committee at the public consultation in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:12PM FIJI'S Bus Fare Review committee has commended how members of the public had taken advantage of the public consultation in the Western Division yesterday.

The committee completed its first day of consultation in that division.

Committee chairman Joel Abraham said they were quite happy with the submissions made.

Mr Abraham, who is the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO, said the objective of the consultation was to gather the views of Fijians and incorporating those views into the review of the bus fares.

He said the committee provided a platform for people to freely express their submissions.

"The people that attended expressed their opinion openly and freely," Mr Abraham said in a statement issued today.

The committee is undertaking extensive consultations and is expected to complete its report by mid-December, and new fares are expected to be announced in January next year.

The committee will be in Nadi Civic Center from 9am-11am today and Lautoka Sugar City Mall from 1pm-3pm.

The team will be at the Ba Womens' Forum in Ba from 5pm-7pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their views at the consultations.

Those who are unable to attend these consultations are advised to send their views to the submissions@busfarereview.gov.fj or text their views to the mobile short code number 336, free of charge.

The committee is also taking postal submissions on PO Box 5031, Raiwaqa.