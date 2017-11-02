Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Thursday 2 November

Taranaki crash victim dies in hospital

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, November 02, 2017

Update: 12:59PM THE young woman who was the occupant of a vehicle that crashed in Waitotara, south Taranaki last Sunday has died in hospital.

The crash occurred on Waitotara Valley Rd.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to Wellington Hospital where she died two days later.

New Zealand Police said enquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

Police have extended their sympathies to the family of the deceased, and have withheld her identity until they are satisfied that all of her family have been informed.

 








