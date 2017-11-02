Senator Payne happy to visit Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian Defence Marise Payne with her Fijian counterpart Ratu Inoke Kubuabola at a press conference yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 12:47PM AUSTRALIAN Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne has hailed her two-day visit to Fiji a success.

"First of all, I want to thank you for the invitation to come to Fiji," Ms Payne said.

"We had an excellent meeting in Brisbane in March this year where we formalised Fiji's acquisition of the Bush Master Protected Mobility Vehicles.

"Ratu Inoke issued an invitation for me to come and I have been very happy to do that.

"We had a very convivial meeting last night and I was honoured with a welcome ceremony last night, and this morning we had a very useful bilateral discussion, and for me a visit to Black Rock which is my first opportunity do that."

Fiji's Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said they were grateful to host Ms Payne.

He said the last visit to the island nation by an Australian Defence minister was in 1992.