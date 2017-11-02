TAFE marks end of cancer campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff members of USP's College of Arts and Humanities were also part of the Pinktober campaign at Statham campus on Tuesday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

STAFF members of Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE) at the University of the South Pacific (USP) hosted a morning tea to mark the end of Pinktober on Tuesday.

They invited a cancer survivor and Fiji Cancer Society member, Maryanne Wong Lee, to talk about her experience at the event.

The team also collected funds to assist the Fiji Cancer Society.

"This is important for us as some of us have our fears and knowing what to do is important particularly when it comes to cancer," said TAFE acting executive director Susan Sela.

"Because when people are diagnosed with cancer, the fear can be paralysing.

"I am speaking from the experience of losing a family member, knowing how families, not only the individual, are paralysed from the fear of losing someone," she said.

"It was good inviting them to come and talk about cancer because cancer is no longer strange to people, someone either close, distant, friend, relative, old, young, rich, poor — it holds no boundaries.

"The more people know about it, the better but more specifically to acknowledge the work carried out by Fiji Cancer Society."