Pinktober campaign a success

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 02, 2017

THE cancer awareness campaigns undertaken by Vodafone Fiji were a success, according to the company's human resources manager, Moureen Chand.

Vodafone Fiji carried out several initiatives throughout the Pinktober month of October to raise funds and create awareness on women's cancer.

Ms Chand, one of the organisers of the Pinktober campaign, said this year's fund-raising were successful in terms of collection of funds.

"We had an open mind towards the whole initiative and didn't set a target but we are looking at collecting a very good figure this year," she said.

She said they were also looking to pass the baton to another team within Vodafone as the awareness on prostate cancer started yesterday.

Vodafone Fiji is expected to hand over the funds raised throughout Pinktober to Fiji Cancer Society.








