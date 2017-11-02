Public screening

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Smart Lab general manager Ashok Muni assists Kavinesh Goundar during a free medical screening at the Nasinu Sangam School in Narere on Sunday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ABOUT 70 cancer test samples were collected at a screening session organised by the Nasinu Maathar Sangam Women's Wing last weekend.

The screenings were held at Nasinu Sangam Primary School in Narere in conjunction with the Pinktober campaign and also was to create awareness on cancer among men and women living in the area.

Smart Lab Fiji general manager Ashok Muni said their support for the campaign was to emphasise the need for women and men to get tested early for cancer.

Mr Muni said men were tested for prostate cancer while the women were screened and examined for breast and ovarian cancers.

"These screenings promote early detection and this can save lives," he said.

"It is important for people in the communities understand the importance of these tests and are aware of the impact of cancer and how to deal with them.

"Late detection can lead to death, creates social challenges, financial burdens and other associated problems for families and individuals diagnosed with cancers or have survived."

He said once the results of the tests were determined by the lab, they would hand over the findings to the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS).

Also at the event, Shanti Dut editor, Nilam Kumar handed over a $500 cheque to the FCS.

The funds were made possible through The Fiji Times Ltd Fiji Sixes Charity.