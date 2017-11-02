The gender voice at COP

/ Front page / News

HALF of the members of the Fijian delegation to Bonn, Germany for COP23 are women and it's a source of pride for Fijian Prime Minister and incoming COP president Voreqe Bainimarama.

At the pre-COP in October, Mr Bainimarama called on the rest of the world to "aspire to increase the proportion of women on their delegation".

Highlighting that the first Gender Action Plan will be launched at COP23, he assured 14 regional women who will be part of their Pacific delegations that throughout his presidency, gender issues would be prioritised.

"As the world experiences the extreme weather events, rising seas and changes to agriculture caused by climate change, women often have the least resources to cope," he said.

"And this can add an extra burden to the poverty and lack of opportunity that billions of women around the world already face. We go into COP23 committing ourselves to the principles of justice and equality in which women and girls are afforded the same opportunities as men and boys."

Mr Bainimarama said this was one of the ways his presidency would ensure that climate action benefits were equally shared.

Climate change gender tracker

A leading organisation in so far as women's capacity building goes, the Women's Environment & Development Organization (WEDO) is tracking the progress of ensuing climate change decisions is gender balance.

The organisation has worked with the Australian Government and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to train more women negotiators.

Below is their real time coverage of the gender make up of some delegations.

Australia:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: 22 women out of 45 delegates, 48.9 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: 23 women out of 45 delegates, 41.1 per cent

â€¢ May 2017 Bonn meetings: 15 women out of 22 delegates, 68.2 per cent

Canada:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: 118 women out of 297 delegates, 39.7 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: 87 women out of 205 delegates, 42.4 per cent

â€¢ May 2017 Bonn meetings: 13 women out of 26 delegates, 50 per cent

United States of America:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: 61 women out of 147 delegates, 41.5 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: 45 women out of 93 delegates, 48.4 per cent

â€¢ May 2017 Bonn meetings: Six women out of 16 delegates, 37.5 per cent

Fiji:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: 11 women out of 43 delegates, 25.6 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: 13 women out of 35 delegates, 37.1 per cent

â€¢ May 2017 Bonn meetings: 15 women out of 30 delegates, 50 per cent

Samoa:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: Two women out of 10 delegates, 10 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: Three women out of 10 delegates, 30 per cent

â€¢ May, 2017 Bonn meetings: no delegation

Papua New Guinea:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: 10 women out of 56 delegates, 17.9 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: Five women out of 15 delegates, 33.3 per cent

â€¢ May, 2017 Bonn meetings: One women out of 3 delegates, 33.3 per cent

Kiribati:

â€¢ 2015 COP21 Paris: 14 women out of 27 delegates, 51.9 per cent

â€¢ 2016 COP21 Paris: Six women out of 13 delegates, 46.2 per cent

â€¢ May, 2017 Bonn meetings: One women out of two delegates, 50 per cent