Top national security role for former minister

FORMER minister for defence Timoci Natuva has been appointed the director general for National Security Secretariat (NSS).

Mr Natuva said NSS was still in its development stage and it should be running smoothly by June next year as the secretariat continued to advertise and recruit staff members.

He said NSS reported directly to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who heads the council.

Mr Natuva takes over from Fiji's High Commissioner to Timor Leste, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Esala Teleni, who was the chairperson for the National Security and Defence Review Committee.

Mr Natuva said the phase of the chairmanship had now been completed and they were now recruiting staff members for the establishment of the NSS.

"We are now recruiting staff for NSS who looks after the national security strategy for the completion of various white papers," he said.

"When there was a chairman, there used to be a skeleton staff. Now we are recruiting people to take up posts."

Mr Natuva said NSS would be responsible for looking after security issues faced by different government ministries.

"We will look at all the security issues for Fiji. The consultation has already been done with whole of government in the past 12 months by Teleni and the ministries are aware of what we are doing.

"On the gaps, for example food security, the question is — are we self-sufficient in rice, potatoes because we are still importing and that is one of the spectrum that we are looking at.

"So the whole spectrum of security in Fiji we look after, we identify the gaps and we work on what needs to be done as we work in consultations with other ministries on how we can revert the whole security issues and come up with plans of actions that needs to be done in order to fulfil what is required by the whole of government."

Mr Natuva was appointed to the post last week.