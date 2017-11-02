/ Front page / News

THE Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association believes the termite infestation in the Sugar City has got worse.

Association president Maude Elbourne said residents had borne the costs of the infestation which had affected residential homes.

"Some have had to rebuild parts of their homes at a cost when in many cases they do not have the money to spare," she said.

"Alternatively, those who can't afford repairs will have to live with the burden of the inevitable with the destruction of parts of their properties. In saying this, no one doubts the effort the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is putting into controlling the infestation but from what we've heard and seen this year, the density and amount of the swarming appears to have increased and is of grave concern."

She said residents had been following instructions from BAF every year during swarming seasons.

"People are told to turn off all their lights and light fires in their yards when the termites rise.

"This is of little help and dangerous in and around the western side at this time of the year during the dry season along with the fire danger that goes with it.

"Also, the amount of smoke in some of the residential areas whenever this happens, which can be three to four times in as many weeks, stays in the air almost like fog for a few hours.

"Not only is it unhealthy but it certainly doesn't say much for our contribution to global warming.

"In the long run if there aren't better controls, the extent of infestation cost and burden to many who do not have the money to repair weakened structures and damaged properties will be astronomical."