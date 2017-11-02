Vehicle third party policy

/ Front page / News

THE Land Transport Authority has started initial works to cater for the new motor vehicle third party insurance policy by January 1 next year.

LTA's chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedosi said motor vehicle owners would start paying the compulsory third party policy with them from January 1.

"That should be fully operational and works are progressing very well for this new system," he said.

"By January 1 or even before, vehicle owners will be paying the compulsory third party insurance when they come and renew the vehicle permits.

"Our role is to collect the fee when the person comes in to register the vehicle and we process it at LTA."

He said the fees would be given to the newly-formed Fiji Accident Compensation Commission.

"So, vehicle owners won't be paying insurance companies any more for their compulsory third party but will pay us, the LTA.

"However, the insurance companies can still provide policy for car insurance but it won't be able to give out third party insurance.

"The fees for the compulsory insurance will not increase from the current one that is paid to insurance companies."

Mr Piantedosi said the exact prices had not been released yet.

Government, in its 2017/2018 National Budget, announced this system with the LTA.