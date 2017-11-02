Cities to host Gandhi drama

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE will get a chance to witness a spiritual play called "Yugpurush" that depicts the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his spiritual mentor, Shrimad Rajchandra in the country soon.

According to Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur (SRMD), the organisation behind the production of the play, the event will be held at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva on November 29 and at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka the following day.

"This multi-award winning theatrical masterpiece has performed more than 900 shows in about 275 cities across four continents in just nine months," the organisation said.

"All surplus proceeds from the play will support the construction of a multi-speciality charitable hospital in India, helping close to two million people.

The Yugpurush is a two-hour long drama that would be performed in English and in six Indian languages.

"The play allows viewers to experience Gandhiji's internal and external journeys unfold under the inspiration of his spiritual mentor. It unfolds the untold story in the history of India, which led to India's independence," the organisation said.

"It highlights the values of expanding one's capacity to love and give selflessly, respecting diversity, supporting truth, fostering trust, and building lasting communities.

"It brings to the forefront a powerful experience of looking within, upholding truth and fearlessness, as well as transforming character and consciousness."

The Yugpurush was created with a two-fold initiative which was to spread values of truth and non-violence in society and support the construction of a charity hospital in Gujarat.