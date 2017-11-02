Urinary symptoms of
prostate cancer:
*Burning or pain during urination
*Difficulty urinating, or trouble starting and stopping while urinating
*More frequent urges to urinate at night
*Loss of bladder control
*Decreased flow or velocity of urine stream
*Blood in urine
(hematuria)
Other prostate cancer signs and symptoms:
*Blood in semen
*Difficulty getting an erection (erectile dysfunction)
*Painful ejaculation
*Swelling in legs or pelvic area
*Numbness or pain in the hips, legs or feet
*Bone pain that doesn't go away, or leads to fractures