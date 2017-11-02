Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Thursday 2 November

FACT FILE

Thursday, November 02, 2017

Urinary symptoms of

prostate cancer:

*Burning or pain during urination

*Difficulty urinating, or trouble starting and stopping while urinating

*More frequent urges to urinate at night

*Loss of bladder control

*Decreased flow or velocity of urine stream

*Blood in urine

(hematuria)

Other prostate cancer signs and symptoms:

*Blood in semen

*Difficulty getting an erection (erectile dysfunction)

*Painful ejaculation

*Swelling in legs or pelvic area

*Numbness or pain in the hips, legs or feet

*Bone pain that doesn't go away, or leads to fractures








