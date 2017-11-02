Club leads campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Guests at the launch of the prostate awareness month at the Defence Club in Suva on Friday night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club is once again leading the prostate awareness campaign and fundraising efforts with activities lined up for the month of November.

In efforts to raise funds, the club will sell tickets that would be drawn in December to announce the prizewinners.

Their awareness and fundraising campaign was officially launched by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau at the Defence Club in Suva on Friday night.

Ratu Epeli urged people to show their support for the initiative by the club. He said it was for a good cause and there were about 30 prizes to be won.

"I urge your support and the support of your friends for this good cause," he said.

Meanwhile, CJ Patel on behalf of Nivea for Men Fiji handed over a $5000 cheque to the club for cancer awareness.

Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club president Mason Smith said the money collected would be used to reach out to men in the rural communities.

"We continue to appreciate the effort and this will go a long way in differing the cost to our rural people and to the communities in getting them tested."