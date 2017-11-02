Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Thursday 2 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Club leads campaign

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 02, 2017

THE Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club is once again leading the prostate awareness campaign and fundraising efforts with activities lined up for the month of November.

In efforts to raise funds, the club will sell tickets that would be drawn in December to announce the prizewinners.

Their awareness and fundraising campaign was officially launched by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau at the Defence Club in Suva on Friday night.

Ratu Epeli urged people to show their support for the initiative by the club. He said it was for a good cause and there were about 30 prizes to be won.

"I urge your support and the support of your friends for this good cause," he said.

Meanwhile, CJ Patel on behalf of Nivea for Men Fiji handed over a $5000 cheque to the club for cancer awareness.

Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club president Mason Smith said the money collected would be used to reach out to men in the rural communities.

"We continue to appreciate the effort and this will go a long way in differing the cost to our rural people and to the communities in getting them tested."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 56.321753.3217
GBP 0.36730.3593
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71510.6821
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'I wish I could die in her place'
  2. Praying for rain
  3. 'Ice' age
  4. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals
  5. Richie flies high after rugby
  6. Transport to get green funds
  7. Turtle-y 'magical' moment
  8. $87m in bids
  9. Identifying corruptive activities
  10. Aussie defence minister in Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)