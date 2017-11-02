Fiji Time: 11:41 PM on Thursday 2 November

State witness testifies

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 02, 2017

THE police officer who interviewed the third person accused of raping a 13-year-old boy informed the High Court in Suva yesterday that the accused said in his caution interview that he only hugged the boy.

While reading the caution interview in court yesterday, State witness Corporal Esava Kobiti said he asked the accused on whether he had any close contact with the victim on the day when the alleged incident took place.

It is alleged that between January 1 and January 18 last year, the third accused allegedly forced the boy to perform a sexual act on him.

In his caution interview, the accused told police that a group of men in the village was involved in the building of a new house in the village.

On the said date, the accused said he asked the victim to help him lift a door and after they fixed the door. He then told the victim to stop acting like a girl because he was a boy.

He said he then hugged the victim from his back.

Four men charged with one count of rape each are standing trial before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

The offence was allegedly committed at a village in Tailevu in November 2015 and January and March last year.

The trial continues today.








