Schools receive boost

+ Enlarge this image Naiviivi District School treasurer Jerry Vueti (left), manager Mosese Ravugani (middle) and head teacher Luke Naisuludriu with the new boat that was handed to them at the Ministry of Education office in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FOUR maritime schools received boats and engines from the Ministry of Education in Suva yesterday.

While giving the boats and engines, National Substance Abuse Advisory Council chief executive officer Manoa Senikarawa said the occasion was an important one as the ministry continued to assist schools.

"I think we have come to another time, a very important occasion where the ministry continues to assist our schools around the country, especially our rural and remote schools," he said.

According to Mr Senikarawa, the boats would enable students to attend school.

He said the students would also benefit from other assistance provided by the Ministry of Education.

"This continuous support to our rural remote schools enables them to provide best quality service to our students and also our teachers who are serving at their schools," he said.