Fiji Time: 11:41 PM on Thursday 2 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Schools receive boost

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 02, 2017

FOUR maritime schools received boats and engines from the Ministry of Education in Suva yesterday.

While giving the boats and engines, National Substance Abuse Advisory Council chief executive officer Manoa Senikarawa said the occasion was an important one as the ministry continued to assist schools.

"I think we have come to another time, a very important occasion where the ministry continues to assist our schools around the country, especially our rural and remote schools," he said.

According to Mr Senikarawa, the boats would enable students to attend school.

He said the students would also benefit from other assistance provided by the Ministry of Education.

"This continuous support to our rural remote schools enables them to provide best quality service to our students and also our teachers who are serving at their schools," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 56.321753.3217
GBP 0.36730.3593
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71510.6821
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'I wish I could die in her place'
  2. Praying for rain
  3. 'Ice' age
  4. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals
  5. Richie flies high after rugby
  6. Transport to get green funds
  7. Turtle-y 'magical' moment
  8. $87m in bids
  9. Identifying corruptive activities
  10. Aussie defence minister in Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)