Sex crime statistics

TWO 15-year-old boys were charged for raping a 13-year-old girl last month.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions' (ODPP) rape and sexual offences statistics, there were 33 rape cases and 16 sexual assault cases recorded for the month of October.

Of the 27 people charged, four were under the age of 18 years.

The statistics revealed that a 15-year-old boy was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 10-year-old cousin while another accused, who was a 14-year-old, was charged with one count of rape of a nine-year-old boy.

According to the DPP's Office, there was one incident where an 11-year-old girl got pregnant after she was allegedly raped by three men in the Northern Division.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.

There was one incident where a 22-year-old man was charged with one count of rape of a 68-year-old woman. Nineteen victims of serious sexual offences last month were under the age of 18 years.

There were 23 victims of the 49 separate incidents. In one incident a 28-year-old was alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted his eight-year-old biological daughter and in another incident a 33-year-old man is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted his four-year-old step-sister.

There was one incident where a 57-year-old was alleged to have raped his 10-year-old granddaughter. There were five separate incidents where the accused persons have been charged for allegedly raping their nieces.

There were two separate incidents where the accused persons were also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Five cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (nolle prosequi) were filed, three were withdrawn because of the inability to locate the accused persons while one was withdrawn after the death of the accused person. Another case was withdrawn because of significant inconsistencies in the complainant's statements.