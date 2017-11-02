Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Thursday 2 November

Organised, opportunistic crimes on record high

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 02, 2017

THE Central and Southern divisions recorded the most cases of organised and opportunistic robberies in the country for the past two months.

Organised robbery is one that is carried after proper planning, while opportunistic crimes are carried out based on opportunities and are unplanned.

The two divisions recorded 44 opportunistic robberies in September and 18 in October this year.

Following these two divisions is the Western Division with 10 reports of opportunistic robberies in September and three in October.

The Central and Southern divisions also led the figures in organised robberies with four reported in September and two in October, according to statistics released by police yesterday.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the Fiji Police Force had taken note of re-offenders who were out on bail.

"We are also attentive to the involvement of persons who have re-offended whilst out on bail as they have been linked to serious crimes," he said.

"Majority of the aggravated robberies and burglaries as well as drug offences were committed by persons out on bail and this continues to be an area of focus for our operations."

There are 50 people on bail in the Southern and Central divisions, of which 20 are re-offenders.

The police force is also expecting an increase in crime considering the trends of previous years.

"Based on past crime trends, we are forecasting an increase in aggravated robberies and burglaries for the month of November," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"An analysis conducted for 2014 to 2016 showed a consistent increase in aggravated robberies recorded during the month of November, hence the need for members of the public to adopt safety measures to avoid becoming victims of crime."








