Fiji hosts CCEM, logo launched

+ Enlarge this image The Paretis, from left, Alipate, Kite Pareti and Reama Pareti with a picture of the late Viliame Pareti following the launching of the 20th Commonwealth Education Ministers Meeting logo and website at the GPH in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Acting Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday launched the logo and website for the 20th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM).

The CCEM will be held in February next year, which will gather education ministers from all commonwealth countries to discuss and exchange ideas.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was an honour for Fiji to host the conference for the first time in the region.

"We are very much honoured to be hosting the first-ever Commonwealth Education Minister's Conference in the Pacific," he said.

However, behind the logo is a story of two brothers who worked hard together and made two different design submissions.

Alipate and late Villiame Pareti submitted two different logo designs and also got their whole family involved.

Late Villiame won the third position and a $500 cheque while his elder brother Alipate Pareti won the first prize and the winning logo with a prize of $2000.

Reama Pareti, 55, who represented her sons, had tears rolling down her cheeks as she walked up to receive the cheque on their behalf.

"I am just humbled, these are tears of joy for my son who orchestrated the whole thing.

"I am so thankful to God for their lives and skills that enable them to come up with what we are seeing today," she said.

"As a mother I do not know whether a mother has gone through this before, receiving a reward for a lost child.

"It would have been a proud moment for him but I am equally proud today."