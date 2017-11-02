Police identify 'hotspots'

/ Front page / News

WITH an increase in crime expected in the upcoming festive season, the Fiji Police Force has identified crime 'hotspots' in all divisions.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is calling for support from members of the public as we approach the festive season.

"As we approach the festive season, opportunistic crimes will increase and we have labelled the red spot areas, considering the increased number of aggravated robberies reported during the months of September and October," he said.

The places identified in Suva are:- Suva Bus Stand, FDB Foreshore, Carnarvon St, Sukuna Park, Selbourne St, Nubukalou Bridge, Laucala Bay Rd, Damodar City, Sports City, and Cumming St among many others.

In Nadi, the spots identified are Kennedy Avenue, Martintar, Constitution Rd in Namaka, Denarau Island, Namaka, Martintar, CAAF compound, Votualevu and Waqadra.

"We urge members of the public to call their respective command centres if they notice suspicious activities particularly at the red spot areas mentioned above," said Brig-Gen Qiliho.