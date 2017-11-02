WAF monitors situation

/ Front page / News

THE Water Authority of Fiji says it is closely monitoring the dry weather situation in the Western Division and dispatching trucks to drought-affected communities with urgency.

WAF spokesperson Peni Shute said trucks carting water were being dispatched when the need for supply was made known.

"We are in touch with all the relevant Government stakeholders and we are also taking requests from drought-stricken communities very seriously," he said.

"They advise us of areas of particular need and we respond and they also advise us of possible water sources in the most affected areas."