Clinic to address pesticide misuse

FARMERS are misusing and abusing pesticides and weedicides because there is a lack of understanding of farm pests and diseases.

This is according to the United Nations Markets for Change project, which conducted a survey recently.

And as a result, the organisation will hold a plant, pest and disease clinic at the Ba Municipal Market today to create awareness and further educate farmers on proper management techniques and harmful effects of improper use of pesticides and weedicides.

The event is part of the UN Women's Markets for Change project in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture plant protection unit. Plant, pest and disease clinic events are being conducted around Fiji under the Increasing Agricultural Productivity and Income of Market Vendors and Farmers component of the project.

The UN Women Market for Change said in a statement that the event would provide opportunities for farmers, most of whom were also market vendors, to get direct recommendations from plant protection experts.

The clinic will be held from 10 am to 2 pm today at the Ba Municipal Market vegetable section.