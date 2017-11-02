Devices to help fishermen

/ Front page / News

INSHORE fishing aggravated devices have been launched in the qoliqoli area of Udu District in Macuata.

Ministry of Fisheries director Aisake Batibasaga confirmed the devices were placed in the water last week in the presence of fishermen.

Mr Batibasaga said the devices were launched to assist fishermen with alternative livelihoods.

"The program is in line with the minister's (Semi Koroilavesau) initiative of banning underwater breathing apparatus, thus an alternative livelihood to be provided," he said.

"Two inshore devices were deployed in the district of Udu targeting pakapaka while another three offshore subsurface devices will be deployed at Tilagica Passage, one at Nukusa and one at Nabouono, Udu."

It is understood that the devices will attract small fish into the area and this would eventually attract bigger fish.

Fishermen in the area can catch the bigger fish for the market and earn income to support their livelihoods.

Mr Batibasaga said with the ban of UBA, the devices provided another opportunity for fishermen to catch big sized fish and earn an income.

"Hence, the ministry is working on forming and establishing the Udu Fishermen Association which has a five-village fishing scheme with more than 200 members," he said.

"The ministry is also working on the profiling of the fishing schemes which has already been undertaken.

"We have identified the site to initially station their solar-freezer assisted through the Coastal Inshore Project."

A three-day training was also conducted for the fishermen which included post-harvest and fish handling.