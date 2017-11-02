Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Thursday 2 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Devices to help fishermen

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, November 02, 2017

INSHORE fishing aggravated devices have been launched in the qoliqoli area of Udu District in Macuata.

Ministry of Fisheries director Aisake Batibasaga confirmed the devices were placed in the water last week in the presence of fishermen.

Mr Batibasaga said the devices were launched to assist fishermen with alternative livelihoods.

"The program is in line with the minister's (Semi Koroilavesau) initiative of banning underwater breathing apparatus, thus an alternative livelihood to be provided," he said.

"Two inshore devices were deployed in the district of Udu targeting pakapaka while another three offshore subsurface devices will be deployed at Tilagica Passage, one at Nukusa and one at Nabouono, Udu."

It is understood that the devices will attract small fish into the area and this would eventually attract bigger fish.

Fishermen in the area can catch the bigger fish for the market and earn income to support their livelihoods.

Mr Batibasaga said with the ban of UBA, the devices provided another opportunity for fishermen to catch big sized fish and earn an income.

"Hence, the ministry is working on forming and establishing the Udu Fishermen Association which has a five-village fishing scheme with more than 200 members," he said.

"The ministry is also working on the profiling of the fishing schemes which has already been undertaken.

"We have identified the site to initially station their solar-freezer assisted through the Coastal Inshore Project."

A three-day training was also conducted for the fishermen which included post-harvest and fish handling.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 56.321753.3217
GBP 0.36730.3593
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71510.6821
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'I wish I could die in her place'
  2. Praying for rain
  3. 'Ice' age
  4. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals
  5. Richie flies high after rugby
  6. Transport to get green funds
  7. Turtle-y 'magical' moment
  8. $87m in bids
  9. Identifying corruptive activities
  10. Aussie defence minister in Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)