Identifying corruptive activities

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, November 02, 2017

YOUTH leaders in the Northern Division have been trained to identify corruptive activities and become advocates of anti -corruption.

The youths, who are currently attending the training known as Pacific youth forum against corruption network, will empower youths to work with their respective communities.

Pacific Youth Council co-ordinator Tarusila Bradburgh said the training would create a ripple effect on youth advocates who were aware of these issues.

"They will be able to go back to their communities and help educate people about corruption and be able to identify corruption and fight against it," she said.

"Our main aim is to train a group of young leaders to have integrity and genuinely care about their communities, people and its developments.

"We are here to help them identify all social issues and places they can gather information from when they come across corruptive activities."

Ms Bradburgh said all the issues discussed during the training were identified by youths alone.

The training was organised in partnership with United Nations Development Program, United Nations-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Project (UN -PRAC) and the Pacific Youth Council.








