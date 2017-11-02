Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Thursday 2 November

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, November 02, 2017

ADDICTION is said to be a bad thing — be it for anything.

Beachcomber heard this from a friend.

I was in Sydney and taking a walk when my host told me about a woman in the neighbourhood, he wrote.

This woman is known for using marijuana.

One day, some visitors arrived at her home when she was craving to smoke.

The visitors had come to stay for long.

Seeing her desperate situation, a relative told the woman to walk down the driveway and light it up.

But the woman did not prefer to take the risk as the visitors could have smelt the smoke.

Instead, she had other plans.

The woman apparently told a neighbour, "I kept going to my bedroom to just smell it until the visitors left."

Beachcomber's friend wonders if things are so bad for some people.








