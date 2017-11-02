/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ilisoni Salalevu (left) looks on while younger sister Inise Salalevu holds up a photo of twin sister Ema at their home in Nadera, Naisnu. Picture: JONA KONATACI

"I wish I could die in her place."

This was how Nunia Salalevu felt when she saw one of her twin daughters lying unconscious on the road on Tuesday night.

Her daughter, Ema Salalevu, is the latest road accident victim.

It is alleged she was hit by a car at a junction in Valelevu, Nasinu when she tried to cross the road.

The family was returning from a late night church service to their home in Nadera when the incident took place.

Mrs Salalevu described her youngest child as "cheerful and talkative".

Her 10-year-old daughter was looking forward to sit for her annual exams next week.

"We felt something was missing when we woke up this morning and we miss her," Mrs Salalevu said yesterday.

"We were all walking back from church and I remember my three kids walking few steps behind us, while the twins (Ema and Inise) were walking beside me.

"I was in a shock when I saw her on the other side of the road and when she tried to cross back to where we were standing, she did not see the car and when I looked up I saw her lying on the ground.

"I did not even care about the driver, I rushed to see her but she was in a very bad state and she did not even utter a word. She was rushed to the hospital and she died on the way."

Mrs Salalevu was still trying to come to terms yesterday with the death of her daughter.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the driver had been questioned by police and released. The road death toll now stands at 56 compared with 50 for the same period last year.

Investigations by police into the latest road fatality are continuing.