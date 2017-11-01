PSC appoints acting Infrastructure and Transport PS

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Public Enterprises PS David Kolitagane has been appointed acting PS for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:07PM PERMANENT Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises David Kolitagane has been appointed to act as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

In a statement this afternoon, Fiji's Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Vishnu Mohan said the PSC had, with the agreement of the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, appointed Mr Kolitagane to act in the position.

"Mr Kolitagane has acted previously in this position and will take up his acting role on the departure of Mr Paul Bayly," Mr Mohan said.

"The Public Service Commission will shortly advertise to fill the position."