Plans for Cakaudrove women's complex to be unveiled

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 6:02PM THE final plans of the Ra Marama House that will be the official resource centre of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove will be unveiled tomorrow during the group's annual general meeting.

In an interview, member of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Nasavusavu Torika Uluiviti said the centre would be presented to the women in the province. 

"I also understand that we would be holding the district women representatives meeting tomorrow which will be held at Yaroi village," she said. 

Ms Uluiviti has also extended an invitation to the people of Savusavu and the Northern Division in general to be part of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove bazaar that will be held at Yaroi village on Friday. 

Funds raised will help fund the construction of the Ra Marama House.








