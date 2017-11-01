Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji's Green Bonds over subscribed

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 3:24PM LOCAL banks put in a combined bid for the $40m tender available on the Government's Green Bonds.

Announcing the end of the first tranche today, Fiji's Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said investors had over-subscribed by more than $47million.

He said that compared to Government's infrastructure bond, the Green Bonds received three times the response.

The proceeds of the Green Bonds will specifically fund climate resilience projects.

"It's wonderful news where we have for the first time an emerging economy issuing green bonds where the first tranche was over-subscribed," Mr Khaiyum said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 55.973952.9739
GBP 0.36560.3576
EUR 0.41840.4064
NZD 0.71780.6848
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Down, not out
  2. Holy Ghost prompts victim's confession
  3. Dry, thirsty land
  4. Durga Deo retires
  5. Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake
  6. Housing demand
  7. WAF: Don't wait for bills
  8. Grounded Fiji Airways aircraft back in service
  9. Police band heads to Bonn for climate summit
  10. Water use restriction

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  9. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  10. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)