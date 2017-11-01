Fiji's Green Bonds over subscribed

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:24PM LOCAL banks put in a combined bid for the $40m tender available on the Government's Green Bonds.

Announcing the end of the first tranche today, Fiji's Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said investors had over-subscribed by more than $47million.

He said that compared to Government's infrastructure bond, the Green Bonds received three times the response.

The proceeds of the Green Bonds will specifically fund climate resilience projects.

"It's wonderful news where we have for the first time an emerging economy issuing green bonds where the first tranche was over-subscribed," Mr Khaiyum said.