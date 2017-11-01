Public urged to submit views on bus fare review

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Selai Adi and CEO of the Consumer Council of Fiji, Premila Kumar at the consultation in Tavua today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:02PM MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to submit their views to the independent bus fare review committee that looks after the review of the bus fare as they begin their nationwide consultation today.

The committee who will review the bus new fares and is expected to be announced in January next year will hold consultations in the Western Division this week

They received views from residents in Rakiraki and Tavua today and will be in Nadi, Lautoka and Ba tomorrow.

The committee is chaired by Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO, Joel Abraham.

Other committee members include Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Solicitor General the CEO of the Consumer Council of Fiji, the CEO of Land Transport Authority, the President of the Fiji Bus Operators Association and the President of the Fiji Chamber of Commerce.

Those who are unable to attend these consultations are advised to send views to the submissions@busfarereview.gov.fj or text their views to 336, free of charge.

This will help the committee to deliberate those views and incorporate it to the bus fare review.