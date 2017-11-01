Fiji Time: 8:46 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Public urged to submit views on bus fare review

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 3:02PM MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to submit their views to the independent bus fare review committee that looks after the review of the bus fare as they begin their nationwide consultation today.

The committee who will review the bus new fares and is expected to be announced in January next year will hold consultations in the Western Division this week

They received views from residents in Rakiraki and Tavua today and will be in Nadi, Lautoka and Ba tomorrow.

The committee is chaired by Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO, Joel Abraham.

Other committee members include Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Solicitor General the CEO of the Consumer Council of Fiji, the CEO of Land Transport Authority, the President of the Fiji Bus Operators Association and the President of the Fiji Chamber of Commerce.

Those who are unable to attend these consultations are advised to send views to the submissions@busfarereview.gov.fj or text their views to 336, free of charge.

This will help the committee to deliberate those views and incorporate it to the bus fare review.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 55.973952.9739
GBP 0.36560.3576
EUR 0.41840.4064
NZD 0.71780.6848
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Down, not out
  2. Holy Ghost prompts victim's confession
  3. Dry, thirsty land
  4. Durga Deo retires
  5. Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake
  6. Housing demand
  7. WAF: Don't wait for bills
  8. Grounded Fiji Airways aircraft back in service
  9. Police band heads to Bonn for climate summit
  10. Water use restriction

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  9. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  10. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)