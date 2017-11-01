FPCL raise $7k for Pinktober

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:43PM ABOUT $7,000 was raised by the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited yesterday after its first Pinktober fundraising drive in aid of the Fiji Cancer Society.

FPCL chief executive officer, Vajira Piyasena said they were all proud to host this event as part of their social corporate responsibilities, however, they were not able to achieve much without the support of their stakeholders who turned up for the event.

"With the ever increasing rate of cancer in Fiji, we believe that it's a fight that we must make collectively," Mr Piyasena said.

Prostate Cancer champion, Jope Tuivanuavou encouraged men at the event to be active and eat healthy as preventative measures to cancer which also marks the beginning of the Movember cancer campaign for men.