Police seize meth at Valelevu drug raid

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 2:38PM MORE than one kilogram of methamphetamine was seized by Valelevu police officers during a raid yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the raid was conducted at the 36-year-old suspect's home after a tip  of his alleged involvement in drug related activities. 

"A plastic bag containing the alleged substance was found in his home," Ms Naisoro said.

"The accused has been charged with one count of found in possession of illicit drugs and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow," she said.








