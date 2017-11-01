Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CCEM logo and website launch

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 2:23PM THE 20th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) logo and website was launched today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva Acting Prime Minister by the Attorney General and Minister for Education, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This conference which will be held from February 19-23, 2018 in Nadi has the theme for the meeting is "Sustainability and Resilience. Can education deliver?"

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the theme sets in well with the current COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany.

"We are very much honoured to be hosting the first ever Commonwealth Education Ministers Conference in the Pacific," he said.

Also present at the launch were the Permanent Secretary for Education, Iowane Tiko and the Education Advisor, Commonwealth Secretariat, Nasir Kasim.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 55.973952.9739
GBP 0.36560.3576
EUR 0.41840.4064
NZD 0.71780.6848
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Down, not out
  2. Holy Ghost prompts victim's confession
  3. Dry, thirsty land
  4. Durga Deo retires
  5. Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake
  6. Housing demand
  7. WAF: Don't wait for bills
  8. Grounded Fiji Airways aircraft back in service
  9. Police band heads to Bonn for climate summit
  10. Water use restriction

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  9. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  10. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)