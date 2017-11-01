CCEM logo and website launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left -right Permanent Secretary for Education Iowane Tiko with Acting Prime Minister, Attorney-General and Minister for Education, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Commonwealth Secretariat Education Advisor Nasir Kasim during the launch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:23PM THE 20th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) logo and website was launched today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva Acting Prime Minister by the Attorney General and Minister for Education, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This conference which will be held from February 19-23, 2018 in Nadi has the theme for the meeting is "Sustainability and Resilience. Can education deliver?"

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the theme sets in well with the current COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany.

"We are very much honoured to be hosting the first ever Commonwealth Education Ministers Conference in the Pacific," he said.

Also present at the launch were the Permanent Secretary for Education, Iowane Tiko and the Education Advisor, Commonwealth Secretariat, Nasir Kasim.