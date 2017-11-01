ODPP sexual offence stats: 33 rape incidents in October

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:11PM A TOTAL of 49 separate incidents of alleged sexual-related offences was recorded for the month of October this year.

Statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) released today noted that for that month alone, it recorded 33 rape incidents, and 16 incidents of sexual assault.

The ODPP revealed there were 23 victims of the 49 separate incidents of whom 19 victims were under the age of 18 years.

It stated there were 13 incidents where the accused and the victims were related to each other.

Of the 49 separate incidents, 27 people were charged of the alleged sexual-related offences in last month.

More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.