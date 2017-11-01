'The Sniper' Inkk deal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sebastian "THE SNIPER" Singh and Inkk Mobile manager operations Amitesh Narayan after the siging today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:49PM FIJI'S boxing sensation Sebastian "The Sniper" Singh signed as the first ever brand ambassador for Inkk Mobile today.

In a press conference, Inkk Mobile manager operations Amitesh Narayan said they are excited about the partnership with Sebsatian and his team. .

"Our fighter brand has been punching above its weight with knockout deals and today we are pleased to announce Inkk Mobile's first brand ambassador that resonates with our brand image," he said.

"This sponsorship will also give the sport of boxing a shot in the armor to expand and build its fan base."